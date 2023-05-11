Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

