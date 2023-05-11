Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.