Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 496 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

