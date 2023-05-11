Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 627 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

