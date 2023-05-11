Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

