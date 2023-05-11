Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $180.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 463.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

