Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.