Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,236 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 529,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

