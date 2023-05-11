Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 508,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,979,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.61.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

