Credit Suisse Group Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Neutral

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.