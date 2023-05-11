Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.9 %

CFR stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,932,626. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.