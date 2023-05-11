Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,800 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $110,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16.

On Monday, April 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.44. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.