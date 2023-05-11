DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

