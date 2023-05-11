Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 10,398,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $873,224,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 617,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after buying an additional 151,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

