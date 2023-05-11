Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

