Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 175 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 5.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

