Drew Pinto Sells 700 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

