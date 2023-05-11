Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,331 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,325,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,462,000 after buying an additional 643,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

