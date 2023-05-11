Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

