Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

