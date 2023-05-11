Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 211,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,588 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,597,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 59,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

