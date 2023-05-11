Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,125 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ryanair by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.59 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

