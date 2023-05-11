Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,422 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RNR opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

