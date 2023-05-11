Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

