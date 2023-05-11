Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

