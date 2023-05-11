Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $10.02 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMDGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 251,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,000.

Shares of BATS:GEMD opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

