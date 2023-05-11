ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

