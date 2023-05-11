FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $404.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

