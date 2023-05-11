FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.13.

NYSE FDS opened at $404.39 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.