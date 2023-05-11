Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $64.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

