Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Czech National Bank increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 35.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.