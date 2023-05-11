First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

