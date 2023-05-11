FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

