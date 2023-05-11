Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

