Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,905.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.