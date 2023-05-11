Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 508,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,979,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,727,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,496,030,000 after buying an additional 1,064,280 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

