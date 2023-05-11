IFP Advisors Inc Has $261,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $274.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,335,848. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

