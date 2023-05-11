IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

