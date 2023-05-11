IFP Advisors Inc Sells 177 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.52 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $188.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

