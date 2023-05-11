IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,807 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Pinterest by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 234,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,463 shares of company stock worth $3,844,970 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

