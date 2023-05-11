IFP Advisors Inc Sells 951 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.