IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $315.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $361.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

