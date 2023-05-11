iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 782,044 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,534,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,016,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,032,000.

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

