Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

