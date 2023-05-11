Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

BDEC stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.