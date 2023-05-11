Integris Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,251 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

