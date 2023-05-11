Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $551.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.