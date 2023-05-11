Investment House LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment House LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

