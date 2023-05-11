iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

