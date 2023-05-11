J. Birks Bovaird Sells 15,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 25.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 87.8% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,776,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 830,810 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

