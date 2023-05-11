J. Birks Bovaird Sells 15,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.